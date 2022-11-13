Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule surprise Loading

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are all set to commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule very soon. The shoot starts soon in Bangkok and all the lead actors will be present for the shoot. A 40-day-shoot will come to an end by the end of this year. The makers are in plan to release a short and surprising teaser of Pushpa: The Rule on December 17th marking the first anniversary of Pushpa: The Rise. A short making video byte will be shot and it will be released on December 17th.

Pushpa: The Rule is a huge-budget film that will release during Christmas 2024 release. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya and Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release during Christmas 2023.