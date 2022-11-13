Is Harish Shankar’s hard work paying off?

Harish Shankar is one of the most talented writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He announced Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan but the project never kicked off. Harish Shankar is left in waiting mode and Tollywood is worried as he is left waiting. Harish Shankar pitched new ideas, working on the scripts after he is been hinted that Pawan’s film will get delayed. Harish Shankar landed in Mumbai and he has been working on a script for Salman Khan. He met a Bollywood Superstar couple of times and they ended up quite positive.

There are discussions going on about the dates about the financials considering the current situation and the trend. Mythri Movie Makers are ready to spend a bomb on the film. Harish Shankar who has been working on multiple scripts is all set to direct Bollywood Superstar soon. His hard work seems to be getting paid off soon. Harish Shankar is also working on other scripts for OTT platforms.