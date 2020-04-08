Allu Arjun’s shelved project is very much on

Allu Arjun signed a film in the direction of Sriram Venu which is titled Icon. Dil Raju is on board as the producer and the movie was put on hold after the official announcement stepped out. There was no trace about the project after that and Allu Arjun turned busy with his upcoming projects. On the occasion of his birthday, a poster with the birthday wishes of Allu Arjun is out. The makers hinted that the project is very much on.

The close sources of the actor confirmed that the project will happen soon. Allu Arjun is extremely impressed with the project and it is just pushed further. Bunny will start shooting for the film soon after he completes the shoot of Sukumar’s Pushpa. Sriram Venu is currently busy with Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and he would start the pre-production work of Icon after he is done with the shoot of Vakeel Saab.