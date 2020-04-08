Will Akhil get his much-needed break this year?

Akhil Akkineni is one actor who got overrated during his debut. After three back to back disasters in a row, the actor is now testing his luck with Most Eligible Bachelor. Mega Producer Allu Aravind, the man with the midas touch took the responsibility to re-launch Akhil Akkineni. Bommarillu Baskar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Akhil is celebrating his birthday today and the actor is away from his birthday celebrations.

Akhil is quite confident about tasting his first success with the family entertainer. Most Eligible Bachelor is a crucial film in his career and Akhil should score a hit at any cost to stand in the race. The film is made on a strict budget and is planned for release later this year. Gopi Sunder is the music composer and GA2 Picture are the producers. Instead of spending lavishly on the film, Allu Aravind believed in the content.

Most Eligible Bachelor is an acid test for Akhil Akkineni for sure. Hope he tastes his first success this year.