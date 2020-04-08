14 universities’ councils filled with 65.7 % Reddys?

TDP leader and former MLA Kuna Ravikumar has taken strong objection to the manner in which the governing bodies of 14 universities in Andhra Pradesh are filled with YSRCP loyalists and corrupt elements but not eminent educationists as per the guidelines. Out of the 70 nominated posts in these governing bodies, the government has appointed 46 Reddys in utter disregard for the remaining castes and communities.

Mr. Ravikumar asked whether there are no educated and eligible candidates from other castes as 65.7 per cent posts are given to only Reddys. All these appointments are recommended by MP Vijayasai Reddy and other top leaders, which is clarified by AP State Higher Education Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy himself.

The ex MLA accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of meddling and politicising even the universities at a time when the whole world is unable to grapple with the Coronavirus epidemic. The GO 44 issued on March 23 secretively was used to turn the governing bodies of all 14 universities into political bodies filled with Vijayasai recommended candidates.

Mr. Ravikumar deplored that ever since Jagan Reddy came to power in the state, only one caste got most of the top posts from MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Ministers and all nominated posts as if there are no other OC castes, BCs, dalits and tribals in the state.