Overnight tests detect 15 new cases in AP, COVID-19 tally 329

Andhra Pradesh reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. This follows overnight tests conducted on samples between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, said the state nodal officer.

With the addition of 15 positive cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally has reached 329.

Three of the fresh cases reported on Wednesday morning, are from Nellore district and another three cases have been reported from the Krishna district. Chittooru district has reported two cases.

Even as the COVID-19 tally is steadily inching upwards, the AP government has been intensifying measures to contain the spread of the infection.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, the state government decided to go for further surveys of the households.

The state’s tally spiked following the return of hundreds of people from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation held between March 15-17 in Delhi.

Last week, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had appealed against linking the spread of COVID-19 in the state to any community.