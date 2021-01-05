Alludu Adhurs Trailer: Routine Template

Yupp Advert



Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is the last one to join the Sankranthi race after Ravi Teja, Ram and Vijay. His next offering Alludu Adhurs is hitting the screens on January 15th. The film’s trailer is out now and it looks routine and predictable. What makes it impressive is the layered action and entertainment throughout. Nabha Natesh and Anu Emannuel are the leading ladies and Alludu Adhurs has enough to offer for the masses.

Alludu Adhurs trailer makes it clear that the film offers nothing new but some passable entertainment and action. Bellamkonda tops the show with his dance moves and thrilling action stunts. Nabha Natesh looks stunning and the film has a bunch of renowned actors like Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy and others. Devi Sri Prasad’s music and background score are expected to take the film to the next level. Sumanth Movie Productions are the producers.