Tollywood 2021: Six sequels to wait for

After their current projects ending up as blockbusters and money-spinners, several filmmakers and actors love to cash the craze by working on the sequels. The success rate for the sequels is quite low as the expectations are huge. Tollywood entered into 2021 and here are six sequels that the Tollywood audience are eagerly waiting for:

KGF: Chapter 2: KGF: Chapter 1 is a sensation across the country and the sequel for the film is currently on. The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 is wrapped up and the film is aimed for summer release in all the Indian languages. KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Prashanth Neel is the director and Hombale Films are the producers.

F3: Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej are back to thrill the audience with their comic timing with F3. Successful director Anil Ravipudi is directing F3 and the film is aimed for summer release. The film is carrying huge expectations and Anil Ravipudi already hinted that the film will have a double dose of entertainment in the sequel. Dil Raju is the producer.

Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh is one actor who delivered consistent hits with thrillers in the recent years. After the super success of Goodachari, the sequel for the film is on and is titled Goodachari 2. Rahul Pakala will direct the sequel which will be made on a big-budget and will be shot extensively in various countries. Adivi Sesh joins the sets of Goodachari 2 after he is done with the shoot of Major.

HIT: The Second Case: Natural Star Nani produced a content-based interesting film HIT and the film raked decent money at the box-office. The sequel for the film is on and it would be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Adivi Sesh will replace Vishwak Sen in the sequel which will roll this year. Nani’s Wallposter Cinema will produce the sequel too which is aimed for Christmas 2021 release.

Karthikeya 2: Nikhil tasted a super hit with Karthikeya and after years, the sequel for Karthikeya is launched. The film would be made on a massive budget and will be extensively shot abroad. Chandu Mondeti is the director and People Media Factory are on board to bankroll the sequel. Nikhil plays the role of a medico in the sequel too and Anupama Parameshwaran is on the board as the leading lady.

D and D: After 13 years, the sequel for D is announced and it is titled D and D. Srinu Vaitla who is struggling for success will helm the project and Manchu Vishnu will reprise the role and he would produce the comic entertainer on 24 Frames Factory banner. The project starts rolling very soon and will release this year. Srinu Vaitla took ample time to work on the script and he is super confident on his comeback with D and D.