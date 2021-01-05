RRR plea for a non-Christian, non-Reddy officer

CM Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered a CID probe into the Ramatheertham idol desecration case. The CM is facing all round criticism for not taking prompt action in this one respect. It is because the cutting off of the head of Ram idol has hurt the sentiment of crores of the Hindus all over the world.

Now, YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju has asked the Chief Minister to change his order. RRR said that a non-Christian and non-Reddy officer should be ordered to investigate the incident. He gave his own apparent reasons for his demand. It is because the Chief Minister is a Christian, so is the Home Minister and so is the DGP.

Very alarmingly, even the CID head Sunil Kumar is a Christian. RRR has come out a with a timely doubt whether justice would be done to the Hindus if such an all Christian heirarchy is there on the top. What more, even the District SP is a Christian. All this is giving rise to further doubts among the devotees.

After a long time, Raghu Rama is once again stirring controversies. It is solely because he and his family are ardent devotees of Lord Rama.