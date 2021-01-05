Chiranjeevi’s Acharya inspired by a real life incident

Koratala Siva is one director who knows the perfect mix of a social message along with all the commercial ingredients. All his films delivered a strong message for the society and his next film Acharya too will not miss the message. Acharya features Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles and the film’s shoot is happening in Hyderabad. As per the coming update, Koratala Siva for the first time picked up a story that is inspired by real-life incidents.

There are speculations that the film discusses the scams in temples of Andhra Pradesh and Chiranjeevi plays ex-Naxalite in this action drama. Koratala Siva is said to have inspired by an incident that took place in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. Some of the lands belonging to the endowment department are taken over by some of the goons and Acharya is inspired by this incident.

Koratala penned the script suiting the Telugu audience and considering Megastar. The film is aimed for May 2021 release. Kajal is the leading lady and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.