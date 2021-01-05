Vijay Devarakonda to resume Fighter from January 20th

Tollywood young sensation and sensational director Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for the first time for a sports drama that is laced with enough romance and action. Tentatively titled Fighter, the shoot of the film came to a halt last year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though most of the films resumed shoot, Fighter is yet to resume work which paved paths for several controversies.

Several gossip portals carried the news that the film is shelved due to the financial stress. Some of them even speculated that Vijay Devarakonda shifted his focus towards his upcoming movies. Going with the current update, the shoot of Fighter will resume from January 20th and will continue till the end of this month. A part of the film will be shot abroad and hundreds of foreign fighters will participate in the action stunts canned in this schedule.

Puri is currently planning the schedules of Fighter. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers. An official release date of the film will be announced once the shoot of the film gets completed.