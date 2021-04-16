Amaravathi land scam: AP High Court directs CID not to take action against Naidu, Narayana

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday (today) directed AP CID not to take any action against TDP chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and former municipal minister in Naidu’s cabinet P Narayana in alleged Amaravathi land scam during the TDP regime.

The High Court ordered AP CID not to take any action against both the leaders for another three weeks.

The High Court also directed AP CID to file a counter in this case by April 19.

The High Court posted further hearing on this case on April 19.

It may be recalled that AP CID had file FIR in Amaravathi land scam on March 12 this year in which Naidu was named as A-1 (accused no.1) and Narayana as A-2.

The CID stated that both the leaders resorted to irregularities in the pooling of land for the construction of AP new capital city Amaravathi in 2015 when TDP was in power.

The CID had served notices to Naidu and Narayana directing them to appear before CID on March 23 and March 22 respectively for probe in the case.

The CID in its notices also threatened to arrest them if they did not appear before the CID for probe.

Naidu and Narayana approached High Court against CID.

On March 20, the High Court stayed CID probe against Naidu and Narayana until further orders.