Jagan plea to Modi for 60 lakh vaccine doses

The shortage of Covid vaccine has come as a big problem for the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. This is more so in the midst of the Tirupati parliamentary by-election. To avoid public criticism, CM Jaganmohan Reddy has written about two letters to the Prime Minister in the past few days, seeking vaccine supply. Once again, the Chief Minister wrote another letter to Mr. Modi asking for over 60 lakh doses of vaccine this time.

In the letter, Mr. Jagan Reddy has said that his Government has set a massive target of vaccinating all the citizens above 45 years of age. This would be possible for the AP Government since there is a strong network of grama and ward volunteers. Each volunteer is looking after over 50 families.

The CM said that it was possible to vaccinate over 6.28 lakh persons in a single day unlike in any other place in the country. The volunteers played a crucial role in this. More doses of vaccine were given only in AP when compared to any other State as of now. The Chief Minister told Mr. Modi that AP wanted to vaccinate all those above 45 years in the next three weeks.

Obviously, CM Jagan is reaching out to the Tirupati voters and also covering up the gap that is left because of his staying away from the bypoll campaign altogether.