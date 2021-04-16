Modi urged to stop Jagan from coercing IAS

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s plan to keep a tight control on the IAS officers has kicked up a big controversy. YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the PM not to allow the AP Chief Minister to coerce the civil servants in the name of annual reports. The future of qualified IAS officers should not be placed in the hands of a politician like Jagan Reddy.

RRR told the PM that the GO released by the Jagan regime on the IAS officers annual reports should be considered invalid and unlawful. As the GO, the approval of the annual reports on the AP cadre IAS officers would be left to the CM. RRR said that if this was allowed to continue, the honest and sincere officers would suffer severe injustice.

Not stopping at complaining, Rajugaru urged the Prime Minister to interfere and take action against the AP regime. In fact, the all India services come under the direct control of the Central Government. The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has an unquestionable control over the service matters of the civil servants. All those appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are controlled by the DOPT.

As such, rebel Rajugaru says the AP CM had no authority to intimidate even the IAS officers.