Latest updates on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Top director Shankar is facing a tough time for the first time in his career. The shoot of his upcoming movie Indian 2 got stalled for a year and a half. Shankar announced that he would work with Ram Charan in his next film and the makers of Indian 2 approached Madras High Court to stall his plans. At the same time, Tamil producer Aascar Ravichandran threatened Shankar of initiating legal proceedings if he commences the shoot of Anniyan remake in Hindi. We have some updates on what is happening with Indian 2 as of now.

Shankar is waiting for the arrival of foreign technicians to resume the shoot of the film. With the situation of coronavirus alarming in the country, the technicians are not ready to fly to India. Shankar’s advocate informed the same in the Madras High Court informing that Shankar will resume the shoot at the earliest. Kamal Haasan is expected to allocate the dates for Indian 2 from June. Around 50 days of shoot for Indian 2 is left pending for now. Shankar is in touch with the foreign technicians and is planning the schedules of Indian 2. Lyca Productions are the producers and Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the lead roles in this action thriller.