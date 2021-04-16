Breaking: Pawan Kalyan tested positive for Coronavirus

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the latest one to get contracted with coronavirus. The actor turned politician participated in a massive public meeting in Tirupati recently. He took up the coronavirus test but the result was negative. Pawan Kalyan was unwell for the past few days and he took the coronavirus test again a couple of days ago. The results confirmed that Pawan Kalyan is tested positive for coronavirus. Alll the necessary arrangements are made in his farmhouse and a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals is monitoring his health situation.

Pawan Kalyan has mild symptoms of coronavirus and his family medical advisor Dr Suman is available at the farmhouse of Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi, Smt Surekha, Ram Charan and Upasana are in touch with Pawan Kalyan and are inquiring about his health. Pawan is on a break and he would return back to work once he recovers from coronavirus completely.