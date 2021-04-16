Vishwak’s ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ launched

Young hero Vishwak Sen has taken another new film to the sets. The film ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ went for a formal launch today and going by the title, this is touted to be an entertaining love story.

Hero Vishwak will be playing the title role Arjun and he would be sporting a new look in it. Having been doing romantic and thriller, Vishwak is attempting a new genre with ‘Ashokavanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam.’ The title certainly gives a positive vibe.

Vidya Sagar Chinta will be directing the movie while Ravi Kiran has penned the script. ‘Ashokavanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam’ will be presented by BVSN Prasad.

Bapineedu and Sudheer Eedara will be producing the movie under SVCC Digital banner. More details awaited.