Bad roads in AP to continue, contractors ignore tenders

There seems to be no respite for people in Andhra Pradesh from bad roads anytime soon.

All the roads in AP are filled with potholes and badly damaged during the last two years with no maintenance works from the YSRCP government due to a financial crisis.

Jagan government has set up a separate corporation for road laying and repair works.

The corporation was allowed to take 2,205 crore loans from banks to pay for contractors who do works.

Despite this, contractors are not coming forward to take up road works in AP fearing that YSRCP government will default on payments as it is facing a severe financial crisis.

The AP government recently floated tenders to take up road works over an extent of 7.969 kilometres at a cost of Rs 2,205 crore.

Tenders were called for 1,123 road works. But contractors filed tenders only for 200 works.

Of this, 80% tenders were filed in CM Jagan’s home district Kadapa, mostly belonging to relatives and friends of Jagan with a belief that Jagan will clear their bills fast.

In other districts, there is no response from contractors.

Though the government is trying to convince contractors that the corporation mobilised Rs 2,205 crore loans and will pay bills directly, the contractors are not believing looking at the YSRCP government’s poor financial condition.