Amaravati farmers file contempt case against govt

The farmers of Amaravati villages have filed contempt of court case in Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday. They alleged that the government officials have not implemented the high court direction to develop Amaravati as capital.

The high court on March 3, 2022 directed the State government to develop Amaravati as the capital city. It had set three months’ time for the government to develop layouts to be given to the farmers. The court wanted the government to develop the layouts with all the required infrastructure and hand over the developed plots to the farmers who have given their lands for the capital.

The court also directed the state government to provide infrastructure like water, roads, drains in the entire Amaravati area notified by the previous government. The court gave six months’ time to the government to develop the capital city.

Though the government asked the farmers to get their plots registered, not many of them have come forward and registered the plots, as the area was not developed as promised by the previous TDP government.

Following this, Done Samba Siva Rao from Yerrubalem village and Tati Srinivasa Rao from Inavolu village have filed the contempt case. They have also named chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, special chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, Legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu, former law secretary V Sunitha, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in the case.

They alleged that these officials and the ministers have intestinally ignored the court orders. They have also requested the court to dismiss the affidavit filed by chief secretary Sameer Sarma seeking 60 months’ time to develop Amaravati.