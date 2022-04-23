Huge Target ahead for Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are teaming up for the first time with Acharya and the film is high on expectations. Koratala Siva directed this social drama and the film is sold for record prices. Acharya has to do exceptionally well to recover the investments all over. After RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, the audience are addicted to high voltage action stunts and mass elevations. The family crowds too are rushing to watch mass films.

Acharya has to live up to the mighty expectations of the audience. The promotional content is good and the team is promoting the film all over. Acharya will have a huge task ahead. A grand pre-release event of the film will take place this evening. Kajal and Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies and Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan will be seen in the roles of Naxalites in Acharya. Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company are the producers of this big-budget attempt.