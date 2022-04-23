Jeevitha about the Non-bailable Warrant issued against her

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against actress and director Jeevitha by the Nagari court in a cheque bounce case. Jeevitha interacted with the media after she announced the release date of Rajasekhar’s upcoming movie Shekar. Jeevitha revealed that she would deal with the issue legally saying that she has extreme belief in the Indian judiciary system. Garudavega producers Koteswara Raju and his wife Hema approached the court with the bounced cheques issued by Jeevitha.

They alleged that the property that was sold to them was sold to another party in the past. Jeevitha said that Koteswara Raju is the producer of Garudavega and he is not the financier of the film. She said that Hema had no relation with the finances of Garudavega. Jeevitha said that she is strong enough to face them in the court and the real culprit would be punished by the court.