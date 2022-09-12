Amaravati farmers padayatra ends at Mangalagiri on first day

The long march of the Amaravati farmers marking 1000 days of their protest against three capitals, started at Venkatapalem in the morning on Monday and concluded at Mangalagiri on the first day.

The padayatra would reach Arasavalli sun temple in Srikakulam district. This is the second long march of the farmers in the last 1000 days. Last year, the farmers conducted the long march from Amaravati to Tirupati, where they held a public meeting, which was addressed by the leaders of all political parties, except the ruling YSR Congress and the CPM.

This time, when the farmers started the maha padayatra at Venkatapalem, the leaders of various opposition parties joined them and extended support to the farmers. There are about 200 farmers participating in the maha padayatra.

While the AP police have denied permission for the padayatra sensing law and order problem, the high court had given the clearance. The high court also directed the farmers to give their names and the identification cards to the police for want of security.

The court also directed the police to consider the farmers’ request for a public meeting at the end of the long march. The leaders of all political parties are likely to attend the public meeting, as they did in Tirupati public meeting last year.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress had condemned the padayatra alleging it as a drama of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Half-a-dozen ministers from the state have expressed fears over the law and order problem to the yatra as it would hurt the sentiments of the people who are supporting the administrative capital at Visakhapatnam.

It is to be seen how the police would handle the issue if the law and order problem arises as feared by the ministers and DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy.