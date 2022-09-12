SSMB28 first-day glimpse unveiled

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s #SSMB28, directed by filmmaker Trivikram, is undoubtedly one of the most keenly awaited actor-director collaborations among audiences. While the film was formally announced earlier this year, the principal shoot took off today. Actress Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film bankrolled by leading producer S.Radha Krishna (China Babu) under Haarika and Hassine Creations.

While the makers released an image from the sets of #SSMB28 announcing the shoot commencement today, they’ve given movie buffs another reason to cheer now. The team has also launched a video, offering us a glimpse into the ambience of the project on the first day. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are in the middle of an animated discussion on the sets along with music director Thaman, producers S Radha Krishna and Naga Vamsi and stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

The foot-tapping score by Thaman contributes to the appeal of the glimpse. In the video, Mahesh Babu, donning a black shirt, prefers to be a good listener, digesting all the inputs from the director. There are a few fireworks that hint at a powerful action sequence being shot. The video ends with the words #SSMB28Aarambham and we couldn’t have been happier. #SSMB28 is the third association between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram, after two much-celebrated films Athadu and Khaleja.

Other details about the film and its team will be out soon.

Cast & Crew Details:

Stars: Super Star Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde

Written & Directed by Trivikram

Music: Thaman S

Cinematography: PS Vinod

Editor: Navin Nooli

Art Director – A.S. Prakash

Action directors: Anbariv

Producer: S. Radha Krishna(Chinababu)

Banner – Haarika & Hassine Creations

Pro: LakshmiVenugopal