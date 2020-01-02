Amaravati farmers to follow TS model “Sakala Janula Samme” to save capital!

Remember, Telangana’s Sakala Janula Samme in 2011. It was a 42-day long strike underataken by all sections in Telangana demanding statehood for Telangana, which brought pressure on then UPA government to accept bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. It played a key role in UPA government initiating the process of formation of Telangana State.

Now, the farmers in Amaravathi region have decided to adopt the same model to save their capital from shifting to Vizag by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government.

Farmers in Amaravathi region have decided to observe “Sakala Janula Samme’ from Friday to bring pressure on Jagan not to shift the capital from Amaravthi and continue Amaravathi as capital city as it is.

As this will be an indefinite strike, essential services have been exempted from the strike with an intention of not to cause inconvenience to people availing emergency services like medical and health, milk supply etc.

Bandh will be observed in all the 29 villages of the Amaravathi Capital region.