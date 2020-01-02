BSS8 Poster: Bellamkonda Srinivas’s action look

The makers of Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’s upcoming film have released a new poster of the film on the occasion of his birthday.

Srinivas is seen in an intense look in the poster. He has slimmed down a bit for his role in the film. The movie unit is presently shooting in Hyderabad.

The ‘Rakshasudu’ actor has donned an all-black attire from top to bottom, including his shoes. The poster portrays Srinivas in action and intense mode. Action choreographers Ram Lakshman are composing high octane action blocks for the film.

This as-yet-untitled project is being directed by Santosh Srinivas. It is said to be an out and out entertainer. Nabha Natesh is pairing up with Srinivas in the film.