Single character and Full Stop are voters in TS!

Surprisingly it was found in the voters’ list of Telangana state is consisting of persons’ names with single characters and dot (full stop).

The State Election Commission (SEC) has released the voters’ list in the view of upcoming Municipal elections and leaders including the ruling party TRS were surprised when they verified voters’ list.

In Kamareddy, it was found that a voter’s name as single character ‘P’ that’s father name was found as ‘Z’. Similarly in few municipal wards, few voters’ name was printed as ‘.’ in the same civic body.

Even the same mistakes were identified in the municipal corporations that are outskirts to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) including Badangpet, Meerpet and Nizampet. Here also voters’ names are displayed in single characters in Telugu language like Pa, Ba, Za etc.

In some cases, voters from a single house were divided to various divisions. In a house at Meerpet, the house owner was in 7th division while his wife is in 11th and his son is in another division.