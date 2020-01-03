Senior bureaucrats to be transferred in TS soon!

Following the appointment of new Chief Secretary (Mr. Somesh Kumar) to the government of Telangana State, sources said that there are possibilities of the transfers of few senior bureaucrats soon.

Sources said that Mr. Adhar Sinha, the Special Chief Secretary to the General Administration Department (GAD – Political), has requested the government for transfer to other wings as he is senior to Mr. Somesh Kumar and it was mandated to work under a junior if he works at the present place (GAD). Sources said that he might be transferred to either the chief of Roads and Buildings department or Labour Department.

The previous Chief Secretary Mr. S.K.Joshi used to deal with Irrigation department and after his retirement, the post is vacant. Sources said that present CS Mr. Somesh Kumar might deal with the department or he might allocate it to senior bureaucrats either Mr. Sunil Sarma (Principal Secretary to Roads and Buildings) or Mr. Shashank Goel (Principal Secretary to Labour Department). The duo is on the race for the promotion of Special Chief Secretary grade. Sources also said that one among these two might be transferred to GAD-Political department.

Besides these, the newly appointed CS Mr. Somesh Kumar may issue more transfer orders in order to make his ‘Mark’ in administration.