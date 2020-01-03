Has Jagan given verbal orders for Capital shifting?

Official circles in Andhra Pradesh are in a state of confusion and shock over the growing indications of Capital shifting in the past few days. Already, the heads of departments are getting unwritten orders from higher-ups to start preparations for shifting their offices to Visakhapatnam. The rumour is that CM Jaganmohan Reddy has given verbal orders to the top bureaucrats to get ready for shifting important administrative offices. The most important departments like revenue, municipal administration, panchayat raj, etc should be shifted as early as possible. CMO Special Secretary and other officials are visiting various locations in Vizag to identify space for government offices there.

There are reports that Jagan Reddy has selected Millennium Tower in Vizag for the Secretariat location initially. Interestingly, this tower was also built during the Chandrababu Naidu regime. It was constructed at a cost of Rs. 150 cr with an office space of over 2 lakh sft. Some other buildings readily available are being identified for different offices. Official circles say that Jagan Reddy wants to make sure that the entire seat of administration start functioning from Vizag by the next Dasara festial this year. This has given indications that YSR son is going to ignore even the intervention of Modi-Shah. BJP leaders say that their party would react when Jagan Circar takes a final decision on Capital shifting. Amaravati crisis is getting deeper with each passing day.