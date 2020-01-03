Sarileru Neekevvaru Censored – Expected Highlights

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming mass entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for Sankranthi release and the film completed all the censor formalities last night. The film got passed without a single visual cut and is awarded U/A certificate from the authorities. The censor officials are extremely positive about the film’s content and they appreciated the emotional content and the message the film delivers.

Mahesh Babu tops the show with his top-notch performance and his comic timing is the major USP of the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru also has a strong emotional drama and the action stunts came out really well. Mahesh Babu is said to thrill the audience with his energetic dance moves. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi managed not to miss his mark entertainment throughout. On the whole, Sarileru Neekevvaru’s censor report sounds extremely positive. Sarileru Neekevvaru will open with a bang this Sankranthi in record number of screens.