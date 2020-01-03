Sankranthi Biggies: Distributors mounting Pressure

Sankranthi biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are originally slated for January 11th and 12th release respectively. There has been huge confusion after Allu Arjun’s camp is in plans to prepone the film. The distributors of both the films are left worried about the confusion. If Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gets preponed, Sarileru Neekevvaru too will head for a direct clash. This will surely turn a dent for both the films which are made on a massive budget.

The distributors acquired permissions (for price hike and special shows) for both the films in advance after the release dates are announced. Now if the films get preponed, they should approach the court once again for the permissions. Most of the buyers are mounting pressure on both the producers to avoid clash. Telugu360 exclusively learned that the films will release as per the planned schedule on 11th and 12th. The final clarity is expected this evening.