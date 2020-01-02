BCG to submit report on AP capital issue to Jagan tomorrow!

The much-awaited report on Andhra Pradesh capital issue by the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) will be submitted to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday.

Based on the BCG report, Jagan is expected to take a decision on shifting of capital city from Amaravathi to Vizag and setting up of three capitals for AP.

Jagan is expected to convene cabinet meeting on January 8 to discuss on BCG report and take a decision on how to go forward on AP capital issue.

The CM is also expected to convene an all party meeting to discuss on BCG report before taking a final decision on AP capital issue.

After Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy hinted at the formation of three Capitals in the State by making a statement in Legislative Assembly last month, the GN Rao Committee submitted its report on Comprehensive Development Strategy for the entire State including the Capital of AP.

Following this, the government held various deliberations and decided to constitute a High-Power Committee to examine the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee on the concept of decentralised development and work out a strategy on the way forward keeping in view the various provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Apart from the GN Rao Committee and BCG reports, the High-Power Committee may seek the advice of the advocate-general in regard to further course of action for compliance.

It will finalise the strategy and give its recommendations within three weeks.

The cabinet is expected to refer the BCG report to the High Power Committee on AP capital headed by finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Jagan will take final decision on shifting of Amaravathi capital based on the recommendations of Buggana committee.