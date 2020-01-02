TDP grabbed 4,000 acres in Amaravati: YCP MLAs

The ruling YCP is intensifying its aggressive attacks on the pro-Amaravati Capital agitation. YCP MLAs came out with a video presentation on insider trading. They accused TDP MLAs, ex MLAs and ex Ministers of grabbing nearly 4,000 acres at cheaper rates from the farmers just before the Amaravati announcement. As before, the list of insider trading beneficiaries included Nara Lokesh, his followers, P Narayana, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu relatives, etc. Since morning, the YCP Ministers and MLAs got busy attacking TDP, Jana Sena and farmers one after another. The ruling party leaders are vaguely making allegations but not providing documentary proofs against TDP leaders.

Hitting back at the YCP leaders, TDP launched a counter offensive. Ex MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao asked whether the YCP has no shame in repeating the same old allegations again and again. Why can’t Jagan Reddy daringly take action and file cases against the TDP leaders? Bonda Uma showed documents of where Amaravati region MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Vundavalli Sridevi had bought lands in Capital City. Were they also part of the TDP insider trading? Bonda Uma also fired at YCP MLAs for criticising Jana Senani. Yes, Pawan is a Naidu by caste and YCP will bite the dust for making personal comments against Pawan, Bonda warned rivals.