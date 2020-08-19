Amaravati is AP capital, shows Indian map

Finally, Amatavati has been included in the Indian map as capital of Andhra Pradesh. A letter to this effect was sent to Guntur TDP Lok Sabha MP Jayadev Galla.

Deputy Surveyor General of India Pradeep Singh has written a letter to the TDP MP informing that Amaravati was included in the national map as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The letter comes amid the Modi government making its stand clear that it has no role to play in Capital formation and that it is a state subject.

In 2019, Jayadev Galla had raised the issue in Lok Sabha taking serious objection to non-inclusion of Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh capital in the national map and contented that there was no gazette notification issued in this regard.

In 2019, the Union Home Ministry had released a new map of India without Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Jayadev Galla argued that non-inclusion of Amaravati as AP capital in the map was an insult to five crore people of Andhra Pradesh. As a matter of fact, the TDP MP had stated that it was also an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati in 2015.

Omission of Amaravati as AP capital in the map will severely impact investments into state, Jayadev Galla had noted and demanded immediate rectification of the same.

In the letter sent by Deputy Surveyor General of India Pradeep Singh, the Survey of India wrote, “I have the honour to invite your attention towards the matter raised during zero hour 17th Lok Sabha winter session. In this regard it is submitted that Amaravati has been incorporated as the capital of AP state in the latest political map of India. This is being issued with the approval of the competent authority”

It is interesting to see how things will pan out in the days to come with the incorporation of Amaravati as the AP capital in the political map of India. It definitely is going to generate political heat in Andhra Pradesh which is already simmering and boiling over the issue of shifting the capital to Vizag from Amaravati.