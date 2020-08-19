AP Cabinet approves slew of welfare schemes

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, approved a slew of welfare schemes and pet project.

Among the major decisions the, the Cabinet approved the Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 which was announced in April which proposed interventions across infrastructure, ease of doing business, skill development, business enablement and fiscal incentives.

Notable interventions include complete zoning and pre-clearance of industrial land in the state, setting up of MSME parks with plug and play facilities.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to set up an electronics park in Kadapa, former Chief Minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s home town. Christened as YSR Electronics Park, the Cabinet approved setting up of the park at an initial cost of Rs 730 crore. Speaking to mediapersons l, ministed Perni Nani stated that the electronics park is expected to generate crores of investments from various investors and generate 11,000 jobs.

Further, Nani stated that the Cabinet has approved another pet welfare scheme – YSR Sampoorna Poshana (YSR Complete Nutrition). The scheme will roll out from September 1. Under the welfare scheme, the government aims to cover 30 lakh children, pregnant and lactating mothers in 77 Scheduled areas. Additionally, the Cabinet also approved the

YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus Scheme | Nutrition Food For Pregnant Women aiming to cover 70 tribal areas.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to the YSR Bima insurance scheme which was stalled by the central government and LIC was the nodal agency. However, LIC ceased to be the nodal agency. Perni Nani said the government will continue with YSR Bima scheme.