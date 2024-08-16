Amaravati To Be Developed as a Tourist Hub

The government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to transform the Amaravati region into a hub for tourism. Officials are working on a plan to develop the capital region as a tourist destination with a budget of Rs 500 crore. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also directed officials to seek central government funds under a mega tourism development project.

On September 13th, Naidu will hold a review meeting on this initiative. He has ordered officials to prepare a comprehensive report for the meeting. Authorities have begun collaborating with consultancy teams to explore the best possible strategies.

Tourist attractions being considered include:

– Developing the Krishna River Basin as a platform for entertainment, science, cultural, and spiritual activities

– A ropeway or bridge connecting Kanaka Durga temple to Bhavani Island

– Establishing Bhavani Island as a pleasant atmosphere for family holidays with activities.

– Introducing night tourism options.

– Road developments connecting the capital region to Kondapalli Fort, Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Caves in Undavalli, Mangalagiri Panakalaswamy Temple, Amaravati Temple, and other sites

– Promoting Kondapalli toys

– Welcoming luxury hotels to provide pleasant accommodations for visitors.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated, “Chandrababu has directed him to visit all nearby areas and identify potential tourist destinations.”

This ambitious project aims to boost tourism in the Amaravati region and enhance its appeal as a major destination in Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita