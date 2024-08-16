x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
View all stories
Home > Politics

What is Mpox?

Published on August 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

What is Mpox?

The sudden concern arose after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has directed airport and port health officers to be on high alert for passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African countries. The infection has broken out in most African countries.

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a self-limiting viral infection. Since 2022, more than 27,000 cases have been registered and 1,100 deaths have been reported in 116 countries. There are two strains of the monkeypox virus, one of which is transmitted through sexual contact. Mpox can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with infectious skin, mouth, or genitals. It can also be transmitted to the community through clothing or in tattoo parlors.

Transmission from infected animals may occur through bites or scratches, or even during playing, cooking, trapping, or eating animals.

The most common symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes, along with pox-like rashes, which typically appear two to three weeks after exposure. Mpox can lead to death, especially in children and adults with weakened immune systems.

-Sanyogita

Next Complete list of Winners of 70th National Awards Previous Amaravati To Be Developed as a Tourist Hub
else

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours

Latest

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Most Read

image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued

Related Articles

Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues