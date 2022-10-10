Amaravati yatra is by Kamma terrorists, says Kodali

Former minister and Gudivada MLA, Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao, on Monday alleged that a section of Kamma terrorists were participating in the Amaravati padayatra. He told media persons that the people of 29 villages were not supporting the padayatra or not in favour of the capital in Amaravati.

He alleged that a section of Kamma investors led by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, were trying to mislead the people in the name of capital. He also alleged that a group of defeated Kamma leaders had come to Gudivada to defeat him. He asserted that no force would be able to defeat him.

Kodali Nani, as he is popularly known, said that it would take 200 years for any government to build Amaravati. Instead, Jagan Mohan Reddy had come up with an innovative plan to develop three regions with minimum investment and the minimum expenditure.

He made an appeal to the people not to buy the lies of the TDP chief on Amaravati. He also made an appeal to the people not to fall prey to the fake statements of the farmers of Amaravati who have been leading a fake agitation.

Referring to Chiranjeevi’s comments on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, the Gudivada MLAs said that Pawan Kalyan does not require the support of Chiranjeevi as long as Pawan Kalyan takes the support of Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was running his party only to support Chandrababu Naidu.

On Bharat Rastra Party (BRS), the former minister said that it would not have any impact on the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh. However, he said the 2024 general elections would reveal what the BRS is going to do in Andhra Pradesh or any other state.

“KCR has been the chief minister since 2014. He was elected for two terms. Maybe now, he wants to become the Prime Minister. We don’t know what is in store for him,” Kodali Nani said.