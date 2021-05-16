Amazon launches miniTV in India

Top digital giant Amazon Prime launched a ‘miniTV’ which is available for users on the shopping app for Indian subscribers. Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service for Indians which has no paid subscription like other streaming services and apps. Amazon miniTV will stream videos related to web series, comic shows, fashion, food, beauty and others. Amazon miniTV is launched for curated content and several shows, videos will be added in the coming months.

Amazon miniTV streams videos in nine languages and it can be streamed on Prime Video or on the web page along with smart TVs. As of now, Amazon miniTV is available on Amazon India’s shopping app for Android phones and it will be extended for iOS app very soon.