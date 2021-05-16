Exclusive: Ram Charan seeks a clarification from Shankar

Top director Shankar and production house Lyca Production exchanged words legally over Indian 2 row. Lyca seems not to be in a mood to compromise and they want Shankar to complete the shoot of Indian 2 before moving on to this next project. They even wrote to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Producer’s Council to look into the issue. Shankar signed a pan-Indian project with Ram Charan and the project is planned to commence shoot from July. With Indian 2 making a lot of noise, Tollywood actor Ram Charan wants the issue to be sorted out.

Charan called up Dil Raju who is in USA and asked Raju to take a clarification from Shankar about their film. Ram Charan wants Shankar to clear all the legal issues of Indian 2 before taking up his project. He is keen to take up one more film if there is a delay in Shankar’s film. The top actor was already occupied with RRR for more than two years and he is keen to sign back to back films. If Shankar takes up Indian 2, Ram Charan will not sit idle and he will take up one more film before Shankar’s project commences. If the wait is less than 3 months, Ram Charan will love to wait for the arrival of Shankar.

Dil Raju will a clarity on this and he will inform the same to Ram Charan very soon. Shankar is also in plans to complete Indian 2 at the earliest if Kamal returns back to the sets and if the pandemic calms down. A clarity on this is expected in the next two weeks.