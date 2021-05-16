Rebel MP’s son writes to Centre on custodial torture

The arrest and alleged torture of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Raju have become a subject of heated debates all over. Now, the rebel MP’s son Bharat Raju has written a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. He said that his father was put to torture and humiliation while in the custody of the AP CID.

Bharat Raju attached the photos of the injuries inflicted on his father Raghurama Raju. All this happened while the MP was in the custody of the CID. These officials should be held responsible for this. The CID officers cannot plead ignorance of this custodial violence. The MP’s son urged the Centre to inquire into the custodial torture of the AP MP and take stringent action against the officials responsible for this.

On its part, the AP CID adopted a strong defensive posture, saying that they were still investigating the conspiracy hatched by Raghurama Raju by joining hands with some disgruntled elements. In this, the MP’s chats with different persons would play a key role in unravelling the conspiracy that was aimed to defame the YCP Government.

The CID was claiming that very soon, they would be able to crack the mystery of whoever played a role behind the Narsapuram MP’s conspiracy against the regime.