Amazon Prime’s huge quote for KGF: Chapter 2 Digital Rights?

Though Netflix is a top player among the digital world outside India, Amazon Prime leads the list in India as it has been acquiring the digital rights of the films of all the languages. Amazon Prime is now in talks to acquire the digital rights of the next pan Indian release m KGF: Chapter 2. It is heard that the digital giant quoted Rs 55 crores for digital rights including all the languages (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam). The film is carrying massive expectations and several pan Indian actors are playing prominent roles.

Considering the expectations and the impact the first installment created, Amazon Prime decided to shell out a huge amount for the digital rights of the film. Amazon holds the digital rights of KGF: Chapter 1. The film is currently in final stages of shoot and is expected to release soon. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon are the lead actors. Hombale Films are the producers.