BJP ups ante against TRS on Covid test numbers in Telangana

In the ongoing political war over the testing modalities in Telangana, the BJP on Tuesday fired yet another salvo against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government.

BJP’s state chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao accused the state government of not issuing a Covid health bulletins in line with ICMR guidelines.

“Since 19th of April, the state government has been evasive on the number of tests it has conducted in the state, and also they keep making statements that raise the red flags. Minister KTR says ‘do we get medals if we test more’. CM KCR in all his PCs is quite evasive on the questions raised about tests, he doesn’t give answers. In fact he reprimands the journos who pose questions in that area. BJP is asking what is happening in this state, why is there no transparency, why is there no accountability, and don’t the citizens have the right to seek info on public health?” Rao said.

Over the past few days, the ruling TRS has been facing flak from the BJP over the tests being conducted and the information that is being released about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

On Sunday, BJP’s Telangana unit President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay hit out at the ruling TRS on the issue of testing. He had accused the state government of misleading the Central team which had visited Telangana to take stock of the measures to contain COVID-19 in the state.

A day earlier, state Health Minister Etela Rajendra had placed the blame for spreading Covid-19 in Telangana at the BJP’s doorstep, for permitting the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.

Incidentally, the Congress party in the state has also been demanding that the state government conduct more tests.

Telangana’s Covid-19 tally on Monday stood at 1,085 cases, with 585 persons declared cured and 39 persons dead. The active cases tally stood at 471 on Monday.