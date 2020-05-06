CID report alleges Ramesh letter is not drafted in SEC office?

The AP CID are still investigating the letter written by former State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. Based on Vijayasai Reddy complaint but not Ramesh Kumar, the CID started investigation. Now, Sakshi has reported that forensic lab report has arrived and it has confirmed that Ramesh letter was not drafted in the SEC office. The CID received forensic report. Forensic experts have analysed data on laptop, desktop, mobile phone and a scanner which are already seized by the police. As per the latest forensic report, there was no evidence to prove that Ramesh letter was written in the SEC office itself.

The Sakshi media carried statements of CID ADG Sunil Kumar that deletion of whole files from laptop and desktop in SEC office were giving rise to many suspicions. Latest forensic report has further confirmed the same. Ramesh assistant secretary Samba Murthy was not able to give convincing information. If the letter to Union Home Secretary was very confidential, only it should be deleted from the office gadgets. But all other files were also deleted. For this, Samba Murthy has no answers.

Finally, Sakshi story is sending strong indications that as alleged by Vijayasai Reddy, the former SEC’s letter was drafted and written in the TDP office but not SEC office. It is now curious what the AP CID would do next based on forensic evidence. Would it question the TDP leaders whom Vijayasai had accused of having drafted the letter?