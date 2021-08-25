Amazon puzzled about Tuck Jagadish Streaming Date

Tuck Jagadish is one Telugu film that has been in news due to the several controversies that surrounded the project. Though Nani wanted the film to release in theatres, the makers headed for a direct digital release. Tuck Jagadish is expected to stream on Amazon Prime from September 10th. Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story will have a theatrical release and the film is carrying good expectations. Nithiin’s Maestro will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 9th.

Amazon decided to release Tuck Jagadish on September 10th initially but they are now puzzled after the recent developments. They are now in the hunt for an alternate release date and the date would be announced soon. Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming pan-Indian film Thalaivi too will release during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend. Going with the recent update, Amazon is yet to seal the streaming date of Tuck Jagadish and the digital giant will take a call very soon. Tuck Jagadish will stream on Amazon in September.