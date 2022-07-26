Amazon rejects Thank You Early Digital Deal

Thank You turned out to be a huge embarrassment for Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju. The theatrical run of the film came to an end by the first weekend. There are speculations that Thank You will have an early OTT release as the theatrical run had an immediate end. Dil Raju is in pure confusion about early OTT release as there are discussions going on about the OTT release cap for all the future films. Dil Raju is tight-lipped about the deal for now. As per the update, Amazon Prime is not in a mood to pay any extra amount for the early OTT deal.

Thank You will stream only after four weeks after the theatrical release date. Vikram Kumar directed Thank You and Naga Chaitanya, Rashi Khanna, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair played the lead roles. Thaman scored the music and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of Thank You. Dil Raju will be tasting huge losses through Thank You which never happened in the recent years for the top producer.