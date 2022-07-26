SS Rajamouli’s strategy for RRR Digital Rights

RRR happened to be the biggest motion picture that released this year. The makers made huge profits despite of the delay in the release and the heaped-up budget. RRR has been streaming on Netflix for the international audience and the South Indian version is available on Zee5. All the digital streaming platforms competed for the digital rights of the film. The initial deals are sealed for Netflix and Zee5. The makers also sold off the South Indian digital rights for Disney Plus Hotstar.

RRR is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from today in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. After the digital platform approached SS Rajamouli, he sealed the deal for a later date. The digital platform also paid a big amount for the streaming. RRR is the first Indian film that is available on three digital streaming platforms. Considering the craze, SS Rajamouli closed multiple deals and pocketed big money by selling off the rights for three streaming platforms. RRR is also the first Indian film that is available in various international languages on Netflix.