Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s roles decoded from Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby. The mass entertainer also has Ravi Teja in a prominent role and he joined the sets of the film recently. There are talks that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja will be seen as brothers in the film. We have some interesting news and it says that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja will be seen as step brothers in Waltair Veerayya.

The clash between the brothers and the emotional drama makes the real story of Waltair Veerayya. The film is an action-packed mass entertainer with all the commercial ingredients. Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa will be seen in the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Waltair Veerayya is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release.