NTR as chief guest for Bimbisara Pre Release Event

The upcoming socio-fantasy drama Bimbisara, written and directed by Mallidi Vashisht is about to hit the screens on August 5th. So far, the film has caught the attention of viewers with its promotional content. Now, the film is all set for its grand pre-release event.

Disclosing the details about the event, the team recently released a poster. The poster depicts, the film’s pre-release event will be held on 29th July, 6 pm onwards at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. Moreover, there is a huge buzz in the industry that Jr NTR would be gracing the event.

As NTR has already watched the film’s special screening, the team hopes the RRR hero can intensify the hype on it. The event is going to be a grand gala on the 29th of this month.

Bimbisara is produced by Kalyan Ram himself under the banner of NTR Arts. Esteemed music director MM Keeravani has given the background score for the film, whereas Chirantan Bhatt is the composer for the songs. Catherine Tresa is the main female lead, while Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain are the parts of the movie.