Naidu writes to Chief Secretary on flood relief

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to AP chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma asking him to provide relief work to the Godavari flood victims. Naidu had toured the flood-hit districts for two days last week and interacted with the victims.

Chandrababu Naidu, while explaining the situation in the inundated habitations along the river, wanted the government to be liberal in helping the victims, who have lost their belongings and food in the floods.

He found fault with the government for not taking precautionary measures to avoid inundation and loss of properties. He said that the Central Water Commission had raised an alarm about the floods much in advance.

He said even after the floods inundated the habitations, the government had failed to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victims. He further said that the villages that were merged with the state after bifurcation were completely ignored.

The TDP chief said that the floods have caused havoc in over 50 mandals spread over six districts along the river. He wanted the chief secretary to send the officials to every village along the river and make a real assessment of the loss and damage.

He further said that paddy, banana, papaya, and vegetables were lost in several acres of lands all along the river and wanted the government to provide compensation to these victims.

Chandrababu Naidu proposed payment of Rs 10,000 to each of the inundated family, and Rs 50,000 to the damaged house. He wanted the government to pay Rs 25 lakh to the deceased families and Rs 45,000 to every animal that died in the floods.