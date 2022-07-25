Telangana Congress MLA launches fresh attack on party

Telangana Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Monday once again targetted his own party even as the leadership is mulling discipilnary action.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday met Rajgopal Reddy, apparently to pursuade him to drop his plans to leave the party and join the BJP.

The meeting lasted for more than three hours but there was no change in Rajgopal Reddy. Talking to reporters after the meeting, the rebel MLA alleged that the Congress party has no leaders who fought for statehood to Telangana.

He said those facing criminal cases were given key posts in the party. The MLA said it was a fact that the BJP is becoming stronger in the state.

Rajgopal Reddy’s fresh attack came even as the party leadership has taken serious of the comments made by him on Sunday. Party incharge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore is reported to be mulling strong action against the MLA for anti-party activities.

Rajgopal Reddy on Sunday dropped hints that he will soon switch loyalties to the BJP.

The member of Telangana Assembly from Munugode constituency, said that only BJP can defeat the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The Congress leader also remarked that switching loyalties is a historic necessity. He told media persons that he feels that the time has come to move to another party.

The Congress MLA said if people of Munugode want, there will be a by-election in the constituency.

The MLA said the Congress leadership took some wrong decisions which weakened the party. He said that the Congress is not in a position to take on the TRS.

Without naming Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, he said that he can’t work under those who had gone to jail.

Rajgopal Reddy and his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is a Congress MP, had openly criticised the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the party chief last year.

While Venkat Reddy recently mended fences with Revanth Reddy, his brother remained a bitter critic.